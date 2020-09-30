Lynchburg Area Veterans Council to mark Desmond T. Doss day

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council is honoring a local Medal of Honor winner. On October 12th, the Veterans Council will mark Desmond T. Doss day with a ceremony at Doss’s birthplace and childhood home at 1309 Garfield Avenue. Doss, who was a conscientious objector in World War II, is credited with saving the lives of almost 100 soldiers in the Battle of Okiniwa while serving as a combat medic. October 12th marks the 75th Anniversary of the presentation of the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman. The Veterans Council recently bought his Lynchburg home to house veterans who were previously homeless.

Here is the news release from the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council:

Lynchburg Area Veterans Council announces DESMOND T. DOSS DAY in the City of Lynchburg on October 12, and a special ceremony to be held at his birthplace at 1309 Garfield Avenue, marking the 75th Anniversary of the presentation of the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman

LYNCHBURG, VA – LAVC was recently able to purchase the home at 1309 Garfield Avenue which is the birthplace and childhood home of Medal of Honor recipient Desmond T. Doss. An event is planned for 11:00 a.m., October 12, 2020, at which the City’s Proclamation will be read. Mr. Desmond T. Doss Jr. will be there to reflect on the fact that his father’s birthplace is now established as a residence for veterans who were previously experiencing homelessness. The Military Order of the World Wars, Virginia Piedmont Chapter, will present a plaque memorializing the service of Corporal Doss and marking the 75th anniversary of his receipt of the Medal of Honor on October 12, 1945.

LAVC has received permission to park at the Tree of Life ministry building at 12th Street and Garfield Avenue and at Fast Mart 5 at 1400 Campbell Avenue, both of which are approximately one block from the event at 1309 Garfield Avenue.

ALSO: LAVC has received permission for a free showing of the documentary “THE CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR, The True Story of an American Soldier that Inspired the Motion Picture ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’” at the American Legion post on Sunday night, October 11, 7:00 p.m., 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. The movie poster is included.

Established in 2014, the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, a 501c3 nonprofit publicly supported charity, provides services and resources for veterans and veterans’ organizations, with the help of local businesses, civic groups, and individuals. Together, we support the needs of veterans in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. LAVC is an all-volunteer group with no paid staff. The veteran groups that partner with LAVC are: American Legion Post 16, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 196, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1607, Desmond T. Doss Post 12179 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lynchburg Detachment # 759 Marine Corps League and Military Order of the World Wars Virginia Piedmont Chapter. Every penny donated stays in our area.

The sole purpose of our program is to support our area veterans, so classically stated by President Lincoln, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”