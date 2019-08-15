Lynchburg cab driver robbed at gunpoint overnight

Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a taxi driver overnight. Police say it happened around Park Avenue and Fillmore street; the robber held the cabbie at gunpoint and took off on foot with the money. Anyone who might have information on the robbery is asked to contact Lynchburg Police.
NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, VA (August 15, 2019): The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Park Avenue and Fillmore Street this morning.On August 15, 2019 at 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the area of Park Avenue and Fillmore Street for the report of an armed robbery. A black male held a cab driver at gunpoint and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. The suspect is approximately 20 to 30 years old, between 5’8” and 6’1” and under 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a flat-brim hat. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.