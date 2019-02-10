Lynchburg cabbie robbed early this morning

February 10th, 2019 | Written by:

(from Lynchburg PD) Lynchburg Police are looking for two men who may be responsible for the robbery of a cab driver in the city. Today  around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue for the reported robbery of a cab driver.

When the driver drove two men to the above location, the men got out of the car. Shortly after, one man approached the driver, produced a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. The first suspect is a black male; between 30 and 40 years of age. He is about 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 200 to 220 pounds with his hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing all black clothing.

The second suspect is a black male; between 30 and 40 years of age. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. His hairstyle in unknown and he wore all black clothing and eyeglasses. If you have any information, call police.

