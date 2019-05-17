Lynchburg church to hold “emergency prayer” service in response to student shootings

A Lynchburg church that is right across Memorial Avenue from E.C. Glass High School will hold what it calls an “emergency prayer” service this evening in response to the last night’s shootings at The Meadows apartments that took the life of a Glass senior and critically wounded a second student. The Higher Heights Cathedral of Deliverance wants adults to bring their families with them. The service begins at 7:00 pm.









