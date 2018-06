News release: On Tuesday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Lynchburg City Council will interview candidates to fill vacancies on the Lynchburg City School Board. The interviews will be held in City Council Chamber, 900 Church Street. Although the interviews are closed to the public, they will be videotaped, and copies will be made available upon request once the appointments have been made.