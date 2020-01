Lynchburg City Council votes against becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary

| By

Lynchburg City Council has voted against becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary city. The 5-2 vote last night came after hundreds of people attended the meeting at EC Glass High School and voiced their opinion on the matter for more than six hours. Supporters of having Lynchburg join hundreds of other localities who have declared themselves sanctuaries for the Second Amendment say they were optimistic leaders would be on their side.