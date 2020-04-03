Lynchburg City Hall to be closed to public

| By

Lynchburg City Hall will be closed to the public as of Monday. City Manger Bonnie Svercek says it is in best course of action in efforts to reduce the chances of building employees and visitors contracting COVID-19. Lynchburg residents are urged to conduct business with city on line, by phone or through the mail.

NEWS RELEASE: Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, Lynchburg City Hall, 900 Church Street, will be closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Ralph Northam’s Stay at Home directive.

“I’ve decided closing City Hall was the best course of action to take at this time,” said City Manager Bonnie Svrcek. “We need to reduce opportunities for exposure whenever we can for both our employees and for the public.”

Employees will continue to provide services under a minimal staffing plan adopted last week. Residents are encouraged to conduct business with the City online, by mail or telephone.

“We want to continue to be as responsive to citizens as possible and have plans and procedures in place to ensure that we can continue to provide quality service and prompt responses to meet our citizens’ needs,” said Svrcek.

Anyone making payments to the City may do so online at www.lynchburgva.gov, by mail or using the white drop box located in front of City Hall. No cash should be placed in the drop box – only checks and money orders, please.

State income tax returns are due by May 1. Those who need assistance in preparing their return by the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office will not be able to visit the office in person. Instead, call the office at (434) 455-3870 or send an email to cor@lynchburgva.gov for assistance.

The City of Lynchburg is committed to ensuring that construction projects are able to continue during this closure. Contractors are encouraged to contact the Community Development Department by telephone at (434) 455-3900 to access development services like site plans, grading plans, public hearing items, or zoning questions; or call (434) 455-3910 for building permits, inspections and property maintenance concerns. Plans can be submitted online at www.lynchburgva.gov/online-submittals. Plans and payments may be left in the City Hall drop box.

“These are unprecedented times, and I know there will be some inconveniences,” said Svrcek. “Our employees work hard to serve the public every day, and I know they will continue to do their very best to serve the public under these circumstances.”

For more information, call the Citizens First Information Center at (434) 856-CITY (2489), or download the City of Lynchburg’s mobile app at www.lynchburgva.gov/apps.