Lynchburg School Superintendent Discusses Online Learning Plan

| By

All Lynchburg City School students go back to school entirely online for the first nine weeks. Superintendent Crystal Edward says students won’t be required to sit in front of a computer each day from 8 to 3 – but instead can work on daily assignments on their own time and have contact with teachers each day. She talked to the MorningLine about what has changed since students began learning online in March.

Classes begin August 24