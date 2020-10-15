Lynchburg City Schools seeks input on School Resource Officers

Lynchburg City Schools wants community input on their partnership with Lynchburg police. The school system’s next “Conversations in the Community” program will focus on reviewing the School Resource Officer program. The schools and police department have an agreement that they renew every two years, and they’ll give a live presentation on October 22nd at 5:30pm. Members of the public can view the agreement and watch the presentation on the Lynchburg city Schools YouTube channel and then submit feedback online. Lynchburg schools has five resource officers, two in the high schools and one in each middle school. Earlier this year, the local chapter of Virginia Organizing called for them to be removed. The school board will consider funding for the SROs in December.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg City Schools:

Subject: Conversations in the Community–School Resource Officers

Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) is pleased to continue our Conversations in the Community with our next event focusing on our partnership with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) and the School Resource Officer (SRO) program.

In order to continue to effectively implement the SRO program, LCS and the LPD review the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) every two years. The MOU clearly documents the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of the individuals and partners involved.

LCS and the LPD will present this MOU, which the public can view in advance at www.lcsedu.net, during a live presentation that will be streamed on the LCS YouTube Channel. Immediately following the live presentation, viewers will have an opportunity to submit feedback via an online form.

Conversations in the Community: School Resource Officers

Date: Thursday, October 22nd

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: www.youtube.com/c/LynchburgCitySchools

After the presentation, please go to www.lcsedu.net. The online form to submit comments will be available on the LCS website.

For those that cannot view the live presentation on the LCS YouTube Channel on October 22, the presentation will still be available on the LCS YouTube channel. The deadline to submit comments in the Google form is Thursday, November 5.

Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department are confident that we will work together to create the best partnership for our students and the community.