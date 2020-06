Lynchburg curfew set to go into effect tonight

Lynchburg City officials have declared a local state of emergency and a curfew will be enforced beginning tonight from 8 pm to 6 am. This comes after several nights of protests, that have resulted in several arrests. Curfew violations will be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.Under the curfew, people should not be present on any street, road and park with exceptions including: people traveling to and from home, work, or places of worship and persons seeking emergency services.