Lynchburg curfew takes effect 8:00 pm Tuesday

NEWS RELEASE: In the very early hours of Monday, June 1, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek declared a local state of emergency in response to the civic unrest that began at the site of a restaurant located at the intersection of Fifth and Federal Streets. She also called for a voluntary curfew today from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
Today, June 1, Lynchburg City Council conducted a special called meeting to affirm the local state of emergency declaration and to discuss and adopt a curfew ordinance. The adoption of a curfew ordinance enables the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) to enforce the curfew and also makes non-compliance of the curfew ordinance a misdemeanor offense.
The LPD will begin enforcing the new curfew ordinance on Tuesday, June 2 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., until further notice.
Under the curfew, people should not be present on any street, road and park with the following exceptions:
- Persons traveling to and from home, work, or places of worship
- Hospital personnel
- Members of the press
- State and City of Lynchburg employees and volunteers
- Military personnel including, but not limited to, National Guard troops
- Employees of public utility companies
- Private emergency medical transport workers
- Persons seeking emergency services
- Homeless persons
A violation of the ordinance shall be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.