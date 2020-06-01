Lynchburg curfew takes effect 8:00 pm Tuesday

| By

NEWS RELEASE: In the very early hours of Monday, June 1, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek declared a local state of emergency in response to the civic unrest that began at the site of a restaurant located at the intersection of Fifth and Federal Streets. She also called for a voluntary curfew today from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Today, June 1, Lynchburg City Council conducted a special called meeting to affirm the local state of emergency declaration and to discuss and adopt a curfew ordinance. The adoption of a curfew ordinance enables the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) to enforce the curfew and also makes non-compliance of the curfew ordinance a misdemeanor offense.

The LPD will begin enforcing the new curfew ordinance on Tuesday, June 2 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., until further notice.

Under the curfew, people should not be present on any street, road and park with the following exceptions:

Persons traveling to and from home, work, or places of worship

Hospital personnel

Members of the press

State and City of Lynchburg employees and volunteers

Military personnel including, but not limited to, National Guard troops

Employees of public utility companies

Private emergency medical transport workers

Persons seeking emergency services

Homeless persons

A violation of the ordinance shall be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.