Lynchburg Extends Water Shutoff Extensions

NEWS RELEASE: In the interest of public health and safety, the City of Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources has decided to extend its suspension of all water service cutoffs for non-payment until further notice. The Department will continue to monitor the situation and customers will be notified in advance before the suspension is lifted.

Customers are urged to make every effort to keep their accounts current, and we appreciate customers who continue to pay their bills in a timely manner. Residents may mail payments, pay online by downloading the City’s mobile app at www.lynchburgva.gov/apps, pay via the City’s website at www.lynchburgva.gov or drop their payment (check or money order only) in the dropbox located in front of City Hall, 900 Church Street.

The City of Lynchburg is committed to helping customers who are currently facing financial hardships during this COVID-19 pandemic. Customers having trouble paying their water bills should call (434) 455-3840. To learn about financial resources, contact the United Way’s 2-1-1 Information Line.

We know our citizens are concerned about their families, and ensuring they have reliable water and wastewater services allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. We remain committed to providing those services while maintaining all public health and safety standards.