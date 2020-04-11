Lynchburg furloughing part time employees

| By

The News and Advance reports that 47 part time employees of Lynchburg have been furloughed through the end of June. City Manager Bonnie Svrcek made that announcement yesterday with a $5 million revenue shortfall anticipated for the current fiscal year ending June 30. Svrcek called the decision “heartbreaking.” The Parks and Recreation department and the Lynchburg library system had already ceased to offer services due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates. According to budget documents Lynchburg City Council will review at its Tuesday meeting, the reduction in salary and benefit funds from these furloughs alone will save the city more than $210,000