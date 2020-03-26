Lynchburg has first confirmed COVID-19 case, but it is not a new one

Lynchburg now has a confirmed COVID-19 case – but it is not really a new one. The state health’s department’s district covering the Lynchburg region says it was first assigned to Bedford County – but it actually involves a Lynchburg resident. That means there are two confirmed cases right now in Bedford County, one in Lynchburg, and one in Amherst County.
NEWS RELEASE:
It was previously reported to [Central Virginia Health District] that the district’s cases of COVID-19 comprised three in Bedford County and one in Amherst. While further reviewing records associated with each case, CVHD staff noticed a discrepancy that, upon further investigation, revealed one of the Bedford County cases actually resides in Lynchburg. The VDH website has been updated to reflect this change, correctly attributing CVHD’s COVID-19 cases to Bedford (2), Amherst (1), and Lynchburg (1). Please see the below details regarding CVHD’s cases of COVID-19.
CVHD continues to advise residents to take preventive measures known to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. These include frequently washing hands, social distancing, and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces. For more information on how residents can reduce their risk of exposure, please visit: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips/.
TRAVEL= Was travel outside CVHD involved?
KNOWN CONTACT=Was individual exposed to a known case of COVID-19?
|Location
|Sex
|Age
|Travel
|Known Contact
|1
|Amherst
|Male
|50s
|Yes
|No
|2
|Bedford
|Female
|70s
|No
|No
|3
|Bedford
|Female
|60s
|No
|Yes
|4
|Lynchburg
|Male
|60s
|Yes
|No