Lynchburg Humane Society sets record-breaking goal

The Lynchburg Humane Society has an ambitious undertaking later this week: On Thursday, the South Central Spay Neuter Clinic in Evington will sterilize 150 community cats from all over the region. Area veterinarians are volunteering to help make it happen. It’s part of the TNR (trap-neuter – return) program to help with feline population control. The spay neuter clinic has fixed more than 70-thousand local dogs and cats. They will be trying to break a record of most cats in one day on Thursday.

South Central Spay Neuter Clinic to Hold Record Breaking Surgery Day

Lynchburg Humane Society’s award winning South Central Spay Neuter Clinic in Evington, Va will be hosting a day dedicated to sterilizing community cats. They have 150 cats scheduled for spay/neuter surgery on October 15th. These cats will be coming from Amherst, Nelson, Campbell, and Pittsylvania Counties and the City of Lynchburg.

Two local vets; Dr. Hoss, Dr. Hudson, along with a 4th year DVM student; Noell Cosby are donating their services to join the clinic’s Veterinarian, Dr. Dunn to help make this huge impact.

Said Reese McClanahan, Clinic Manager, ”This is our favorite time of year, where volunteers, veterinarians, and our community TNR trappers come together to make a real impact on the health and wellbeing of our community cats and community members.”

The practice of TNR (trap-neuter-return) is a nationally recognized humane answer to feline population control. This prevents cats from breeding, which greatly diminishes a lot of the negative behaviors such as territory marking, fighting and roaming. When a cat is spayed or neutered at the SCSNC they receive a rabies vaccine and an ear-tip which marks them as a cat that is not contributing to the overpopulation issues.

For more information on TNR visit the Alley Cat Allies website; www.alleycat.org and read about the Atlantic City Boardwalk Cats Project.

About the South Central Spay Neuter Clinic

The Lynchburg Humane Society’s Spay/neuter Clinic offers high quality, low cost spay/neuter services. The Clinic has fixed more than 70,000 dogs and cats that otherwise would have produced thousands of unwanted puppies and kittens. 10,000 of these were community cats living outdoors. By offering these services, we are reducing the amount of unwanted animals in our community, thereby decreasing the number of animals that enter the shelters each year.

About The Lynchburg Humane Society

The Lynchburg Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization that provides a safe environment for the lost, abandoned, and homeless animals of the Lynchburg community. They strive to promote humane and responsible treatment of animals, unite lost pets with their families, and find loving homes for the animals in their care.

