Lynchburg jail inmate dies, cause undetermined

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after an inmate at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center died earlier today.

On September 24, 2019 at 7:14 a.m., officers responded to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center for a report of a unresponsive male, who was identified as Kevin Tyler Caldwell, 24, of Lynchburg. When he was found, Blue Ridge Regional Jail authorities performed CPR immediately until Lynchburg Fire Department medics and Lynchburg Police Department officers arrived. Caldwell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives now are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The Lynchburg Police Department will release any additional information as an update to this news release.