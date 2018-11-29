Lynchburg man charged with city’s latest murder

From Lynchburg Police: 28, 2018 at 2047 hrs, Lynchburg Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Longview Road for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 32 year old male victim was found in an apartment in 1517 Longview Road. He died at the scene. As a result of the investigation, Tyler Andrew Dabney, 18, of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with 2nd degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Lynchburg Adult Detention Center. Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units are continuing this investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime or anything that is believed to be pertinent to this case is asked to contact Detective R.G. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers.