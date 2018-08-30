Lynchburg man charged with city’s latest shooting death

A Lynchburg man awaits court action on murder and firms charges for yesterday’s shooting death on the 1200 block of 17th Street. Lynchburg Police say 35-year-old Asa Hogue turned himself in a short time after the fatal shooting, and he is currently jailed without bond. Police say responding officers found 25-year-old Tyler Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. He was later pronounced dead at Lynchburg General Hospital.

From Lynchburg Police: On August 29, 2018 at 5:00 pm officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to 1220 17th Street for a report of shots fired. Upon officer’s arrival, they located an adult male victim inside the residence, later identified as Tyler Lorenzo Harris, 25 year old resident of Lynchburg, suffering from multiple gun shots wounds. Lynchburg Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported Harris to Lynchburg General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to assist in the investigation. A short time after the shooting, Asa Jeremiah Hogue, 35 year old male resident of Lynchburg, arrived at the Lynchburg Police Department to surrender to police regarding this incident. After further investigation, Hogue was charged with the following: Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possess Firearm by a convicted Felon. Hogue was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond. This investigation is active and ongoing.