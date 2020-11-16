Lynchburg man charged with DUI after striking pedestrian

| By

A Lynchburg man is charged with driving under the influence after police say he hit a pedestrian with his car Saturday night. It happened around 8-o’clock in the 1200-block of 12th Street. Police say 47-year-old Quintial Spinner hit someone crossing the street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Spinner is charged with DUI and driving while suspended.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

Pedestrian Injured after Crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian last night.

On November 14, 2020 at 7:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1200-block of 12th Street for a report of a individual who was injured in the roadway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle as the individual was crossing 12th Street. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, Quintial Spinner, 47, of Lynchburg, was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. The LPD asks that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.