Lynchburg man charged with shooting self in foot, lying to police

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a report of a malicious wounding on Chambers Street last night.

On September 5, 2019 at 9:51 p.m., officers responded to the 400-block of Chambers Street for a report of a malicious wounding. One male had suffered a non-life threatening injury to his foot. He gave a description of a suspect who officers identified and detained near the scene.

After further investigation, officers determined the man had shot himself in the foot and gave false information about a suspect. Ronnie Eugene Moore III, 27, of Lynchburg, was charged with filing a false report to police, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Lynchburg Detention Center without bond. Linda Hardin, 40, of Lynchburg, is charged with filing a false report to police. She was released on bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.