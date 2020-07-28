Lynchburg man charged with stealing clothing from woman’s home

| By

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after burglaries involving women’s clothing.

On July 27, 2020 at 10:54 a.m., officers responded to the 400-block of Three Creeks Court for a report of a burglary in progress. The victim returned home and found a male in her residence. After investigation, officers and detectives determined the individual broke into the residence several times to steal items of her clothing and sometimes returned them.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin C. Conway, 40, of Lynchburg is charged with 11 counts of burglary and 9 counts of petit larceny.

The LPD asks anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.