Lynchburg man faces child sex charges in Bedford County

NEWS RELEASE: On March 24, 2020 , the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Federico Ugalde, age 35, of Lynchburg, for three counts of Carnal Knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of Sexual Battery, and one count of Using an Electronic Device to Solicit Sex with a Juvenile. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending against Ugalde. He is being held without bond.