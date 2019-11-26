Lynchburg man fatally shot in Campbell County

A Lynchburg man is dead after a shooting near Altavista in Campbell County. The sheriff’s office says it happened yesterday in the River Bend Road area, and the body of 26-year-old- Christopher Tench was later found in Pittsylvania County. Investigators say they received reports that the shooting followed a dispute, but they are asking for helping in learning more. At last word, there are no arrests.

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting fatality which took place on Monday, November 25, 2019 on/around the River Bend Road area in the town of Altavista (Campbell County).

On November 25, 2019, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible shooting on River Bend Road in Altavista. The report indicated that a male subject was shot during a dispute; however, the alleged victim’s condition and whereabouts were unknown at the time the information was received. Investigators conducted efforts to locate the alleged victim and check his welfare.

During the course of the preliminary investigation, information was provided that led to the location of the victim. The victim was located on private property in Pittsylvania County, VA.

The victim, identified as 26 year old Christopher James Tench of Lynchburg, VA, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The body was recovered and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke VA.

This is an ongoing homicide Investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.