Lynchburg man held without bond after altercation

From Lynchburg Police Department : On August 17, 2018, around 7:22 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of 1st Street for a possible Malicious Wounding. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that two adult males had gotten into a physical altercation and a firearm had been intentionally discharged into the ground at the location. Nobody was injured by the projectile.

As a result of the investigation, Elizah Kenta Rose (a 38-year-old resident of Lynchburg) was charged with the following:

Assault and Battery

Brandishing a Firearm

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharge a Firearm within City Limits

Rose was arrested without incident and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail

where he is being held without bond.