Lynchburg man hospitalized for gunshot wounds, police name suspects

From Lynchburg Police: On May 20, 2018 at 10:24 p.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were called to 131 Timber Ct. for

a reported malicious wounding.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male subject suffering from a single gun-shot wound to the

upper torso. LFD medics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Lynchburg General Hospital

where he is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.



LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist with the investigation.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the shooting took place inside of 95 Timber Ct. and was a

result of a domestic related incident involving the residents of 95 Timber Ct and a family member. After the

shooting took place it was reported that the suspects stole the victim’s electronics from the residence before

fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 31 year old Reston, Va resident, Mark Anthony Goldring Jr.

Goldring is wanted on the following charges: Possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon, Discharge firearm

in an occupied dwelling, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Grand Larceny.

Additionally, 19 year old Stafford, Va resident, Dystani Dale Bethea is wanted on a charge of Grand Larceny

stemming from this incident.

Goldring’s and Bethea’s locations are unknown at this time.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

The case is active and ongoing. Any further information to be released will be done as an update to this Press

Release.