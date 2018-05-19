Lynchburg man in custody after shots fired incident

From Lynchburg Police: On May 19, 2018 at 4:18 a.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 4602 Hartford St, for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that an argument among family members and acquaintances had ensued inside the above listed residence which escalated when a male suspect brandished a handgun and fired shots at the victim.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been identified as 27 year old Lynchburg resident, Christopher James Michael Phelps.

Phelps whereabouts is unknown and is currently wanted on the following charges:

Brandishing a Firearm, Discharge firearm in an occupied dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

This appears to be an isolated incident.

This case is active and ongoing. Any further information to be released will be done as an update to this Press Release.