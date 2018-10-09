Lynchburg man is $255,000 Virginia Lottery winner

From the Virginia Lottery: Robert Duda stopped for a cup of coffee. He ended up with a winning lottery ticket worth $255,555. It happened when the Lynchburg man bought a $255,555 Bonus Cash ticket at Greenview Stop located at 1209 Greenview Drive in Lynchburg. He took the ticket home and scratched it to reveal the game’s top prize. “I couldn’t believe it!” he said. “It was just dumb luck.” Duda, who is a retired accountant, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings. “It’s not going to change me,” he said.

He is the second person to claim the top prize in $255,555 Bonus Cash (game #1898), which means two more top prize tickets remain unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,040,000. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 4.09.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is game. Duda lives in Lynchburg, which received nearly $7.2 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.