Lynchburg man killed in weekend shooting

News release: On September 16, 2018, just after midnight, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Street for the report of a malicious wounding. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a subject inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The subject was transported by medics to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The male is identified as Keshawn Lamont Dickerson, an 18-year-old resident of Lynchburg. At this time, this is an ongoing and active investigation. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking that anyone who was present in the area or anyone who has information related to this crime, please contact Detective R. Miller at (434)455-6160.