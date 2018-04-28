Lynchburg man killed, women wounded in shooting

From Lynchburg Police Department : On April 28, 2018 at 2:31 a.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to a Shots Fired call in the 1100 block of 18th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the subject succumbed to his injuries. The male was identified as Andra Eugene Watson, a 33-year-old resident of Lynchburg.

While Watson was being treated, a separate victim was transported in a personal vehicle to the Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound sustained in the same event on 18th Street. This victim, a 32-year-old female resident of Lynchburg, had also received a single gunshot wound to the head. She was flown to a hospital outside of our region for further treatment.

At this time, this is an ongoing and active investigation. Any further information will be released as an update to this press release. The Lynchburg Police Department would like to ask anyone who may have information about the events that transpired in the early morning hours on 18th Street, or any other information related to this crime, to please contact Detective D. Dubie at (434)455-6102. You may also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers. Call 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. You may also enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on your mobile device.