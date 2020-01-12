Lynchburg man struck, killed crossing South Amherst Highway

Virginia State Police Trooper J.E. Price is investigating a fatal crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred Jan. 11 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway.

A 2011 Subaru Legacy was traveling south on Amherst Highway as a male subject was walking across the travel lane. The Subaru was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing. The Subaru immediately stopped and remained on scene.

The pedestrian, Joseph L. Baker, 67, of Lynchburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, a 56-year-old male of Shipman, Va., was not injured in the crash.

It was raining at the time of the crash. Speed was not a factor in the crash. The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk. No charges have been placed.