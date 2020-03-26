Lynchburg man wanted for contempt gets charged with a lot more

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man wanted for contempt of court for failure to appear in court and charged him with several additional offenses after finding him in possession of drugs and a firearm.

On March 25, 2020 at 3:39 p.m., an officer located Sergio Sihlangu, 32, of Lynchburg, in the 400-block of Federal Street. After Sihlangu was detained on the active warrant for failure to appear in court, officers found a concealed handgun, crack, cocaine, and items consistent with drug distribution.

He is charged with: