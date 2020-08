Lynchburg Mayor Doesn’t Foresee Citywide Move to Defund Police

| By

The Lynchburg Police Department is wrapping up it series of listening sessions tomorrow night at the Miller Center. This will be the sixth session police have held across the city to hear residents’ concerns and what they want out of their police department. The Morningline asked Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan if she foresees any efforts to defund police as has happened in other cities: