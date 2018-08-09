Lynchburg motorcyclist dies in Concord Turnpike crash

From Lynchburg Police:

On Wednesday August 8th, 2018 around 6:47pm, members of the Lynchburg Fire and EMS Department, along with members of the Lynchburg Police Department Field Operations and Traffic Safety Unit, responded to a crash in the 2300-block of Concord Turnpike. A Subaru driven by an adult female was traveling eastbound on Concord Turnpike when it met a motorcycle westbound in a curve operated by 29-year-old Jonathan Lindsay of Lynchburg. The motorcycle veered into the eastbound lane where both the Subaru and motorcycle collided. Despite medical staff intervention, Lindsay succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The road was closed for approximately three hours while Traffic Safety Unit officers investigated the incident. This crash remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Traffic Safety Unit at this time.