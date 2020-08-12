Lynchburg names new city manager

| By

Lynchburg has a new city manager: 51-year-old Douglas Stanley has spent the past 20 years as the administrator in Warren County. Stanley told Lynchburg City Council he’s excited to get started:

Stanley and the Warren County Board of Supervisors were recently charged with lack of oversight of the Warren County Economic Development Authority, but the charges were dismissed. Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan says City Council was aware that situation:

Stanley takes over for Bonnie Svrcek, who’s served as city manager since 2016.