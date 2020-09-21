Lynchburg parents’ group continues push to have students back in school

A group of conservative parents in Lynchburg is trying to get city students back into school buildings. The Lynchburg School Board decided in August to have classes entirely online for the first nine weeks out of concern over COVID-19. Andrew Glover with Conservative Parents of Lynchburg told the Morning Line his group doesn’t think the school board is doing its job.

The group is asking Lynchburg City Council to hold a public hearing or issue a resolution saying it expects the school board to have students back in class by October 8th.