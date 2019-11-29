Lynchburg PD investigate Burger King break in

(From Lynchburg PD) The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Memorial Avenue Burger King. Officers responded to Burger King at 2424 Memorial Avenue for a report of a burglary. Sometime between November 28 and the morning of November 29, the restaurant was broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. R. G. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.