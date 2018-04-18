Lynchburg police arrest man after juvenile hospitalized for gunshot wounds

On April 17, 2018 at 3:45 pm, officers responded to the 3200 block of Forest Brook Rd for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds. Lynchburg Fire Department responded to assist and transported the juvenile to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Patrol officers on scene were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist.

After a thorough investigation it has been determined this was an isolated incident and there is no additional risk to the residents of Lynchburg.

Requandre Jerome Murrell, 20-year-old resident of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with Discharge a firearm within the City of Lynchburg, 27-67 – Lynchburg City Code and Reckless handling of a firearm, 18.2-56.1 – Code of Virginia. Murrell is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. The juvenile victim is in stable condition.