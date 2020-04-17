UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff in Lynchburg

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after a barricade lasting more than seven hours.

On April 16, 2020 at 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the 80-block of Jackson Street for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with the suspect, Shawn Calloway, 50, of Lynchburg, and he barricaded himself in a residence. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Calloway into custody.

After multiple attempts to speak with Johnson, chemical agents were deployed.Tactical Unit officers eventually took Calloway into custody on the following charges: Domestic assault and battery Strangulation Abduction This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release

PREVIOUS: Lynchburg Police are at the scene of a standoff in the area of First and Jackson Streets, stemming from a report of an assault last night which led to a suspect barricading himself inside a home. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area, and we will provide updates when they become available.