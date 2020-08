Lynchburg Police: Driver in Crash with GLTC Bus has Died

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The driver of a vehicle involved in last week’s crash with a Greater Lynchburg Transit Center bus at 12th and Floyd Streets has died.

The deceased occupant of the vehicle was identified as Robert Hale Barner, Jr., 68, of Lynchburg.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.