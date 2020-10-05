Lynchburg Police encourage neighborhoods to observe National Night Out

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 5, 2020

National Night Out 2020

Every year, the Lynchburg Police Department joins thousands of departments across the country to celebrate National Night Out (NNO) – an evening that strengthens and celebrates the partnerships between your local police department and the community. As with many events over the past several months, this year’s NNO will look a little different as a result of the pandemic.

The national observance of NNO was moved from August 4 to October 6, and this year the LPD has asked our Neighborhood Watch groups to either hold small events that honor all safety protocols or turn on all porch lights and leave them on all night as a sign of solidarity to fight crime in their neighborhood. Neighborhood Watch groups in the Three Fountains and Maple Ridge neighborhoods have chosen to hold small events. Members of the LPD, City Council, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, City Manager’s Office, and Lynchburg Fire Department will attend these events while observing appropriate pandemic safety guidelines.

All Lynchburg residents are asked to leave their porch lights on all night on October 6 in observance of National Night Out to demonstrate our community’s commitment to fighting crime in our city.

What: National Night Out

Who: Lynchburg Police Department

When: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Where: Citywide