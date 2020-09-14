Lynchburg Police investigate armed robbery

Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery at the C&C Mini Market on 12th Street last night. Police say around 6:10 p.m, a man entered the store and implied he had a handgun before obtaining an undisclosed amount of money and running away. The suspect is a bald black male who wore a Cowboys face mask, a grey or black T-shirt, and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

The entire news release is here:

For Immediate Release: September 13, 2020

Robbery at C&C Mini Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the C&C Mini Market on 12th Street this evening.

On September 13, 2020 at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to 1518 12th Street for a report of a robbery. A male entered the store and implied he had a handgun before obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the business and fleeing on foot. The suspect is a bald black male who wore a Cowboys face mask, a grey or black T-shirt, and jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.