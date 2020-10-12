Lynchburg Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

| By

Lynchburg Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Speedway on Campbell Avenue early Saturday morning. Just after midnight, a man entered the store, implied he had a handgun and ran away toward Florida Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is a black male, 5’6″, 250-300 lbs., who wore a tan hat, gray sweatshirt, jeans, and black mask.

Here is the news release from the Lynchburg Police Department:

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at the Speedway on Campbell Avenue tonight.

On October 10, 2020 at 12:12 a.m., officers responded to 3732 Campbell Avenue for a report of a robbery. A male entered the store and implied he had a handgun before obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the business and fleeing on foot toward Florida Avenue. The suspect is a black male, 5’6″, 250-300 lbs., who wore a tan hat, gray sweatshirt, jeans, and black mask.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.