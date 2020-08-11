Lynchburg Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Travelodge

For Immediate Release: August 11, 2020

Armed Robbery at Travelodge

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after an armed robbery at the Travelodge on Main Street last night.

On August 11, 2020 at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1500-block of Main Street for a report of an armed robbery after three males forced their way into a hotel room and assaulted the two occupants. The suspects were armed and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers located and arrested one suspect, Jerry Hancock, 55, of Lynchburg, He is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, entering a dwelling to commit robbery, and two counts of assault and battery.

The LPD still is searching for two suspects, described as unknown males. There are no other details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information or video in the area of this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

