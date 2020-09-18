Lynchburg Police investigate homicide

Lynchburg police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2100-block of Pocahontas Street last night. Police responded to a call about a gunshot shortly before 11:30 and found 25-year-old Cansas Carolyn Crotts of Lynchburg dead from a single gunshot wound. 36-year-old Kevin O’Neal Allen, 36, of Appomattox was arrested at the scene. He’s charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

