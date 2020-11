Lynchburg police investigate larceny and property damage at church

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a larceny and property damage at First Unitarian Church on Court Street on October 8th. Security cameras captured a larceny and property damage at 818 Court Street. The suspects are two white males who wore light colored pants at the time of the incident. One suspect wore a t-shirt and the second suspect wore a long-sleeved shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynchburg Police.