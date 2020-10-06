Lynchburg Police investigate series of larcenies from vehicles

| By

Lynchburg Police are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies on Rivermont Avenue last month. Police went to the 23-hundred block of Rivermont for a report of two males tampering with cars. They didn’t find anyone, but a couple of hours later someone walking their dog found several items that had been stolen from a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg Police. Police also remind residents and visitors to lock their car doors whenever they leave their vehicle and never leave items in plain sight inside a car.

Here is the news release from the Lynchburg Police Department:

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a series of larcenies from vehicles in the Rivermont Avenue area that took place last month.

The LPD received several reports of items taken from vehicles on Rivermont Avenue around September 23, 2020.

On September 23, 2020 at 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2900-block of Rivermont Avenue for a report of two males tampering with vehicles. No suspects were identified on scene and officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

On September 23, 2020 at 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2900-block of Rivermont Avenue for a report of suspicious activity after an individual walking a dog found several items that had been stolen from a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The LPD wants to remind all residents and visitors to lock their car doors whenever they leave their vehicle and never leave items in plain sight inside a car.