Lynchburg Police investigate shooting

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting on Old Forest Road last night. Just before 10:00 officers responded to the Stop In Shell Station at 3239 Old Forest Road for a malicious wounding. One victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital a short time later. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to Call Lynchburg police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

For Immediate Release: October 22, 2020

Malicious Wounding on Old Forest Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a malicious wounding on Old Forest Road tonight.

On October 22, 2020 at 9:53 p.m., officers responded to the Stop In Shell Station at 3239 Old Forest Road for a malicious wounding. One victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.