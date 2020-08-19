Lynchburg Police investigate skatepark vandalism

Crime of the Week – August 18, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating recent vandalism around the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark.

Over the past few months, vandals have tagged areas in and around the skatepark, located at 11 9th Street, with graffiti.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.