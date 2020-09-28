Lynchburg police investigate weekend shootings

| By

Lynchburg police are investigating two malicious woundings this weekend. The most recent happened last night around 11:00 when police found the victim in the 1500-block of 12th Street with a non-life threatening gun shot wound in the ankle. On Saturday night around 10:10, police said two people came to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police determined that they had been shot in the 1100-block of Fillmore Street. Police don’t have any suspects in either incident.

Here are the news releases from both incidents:

For Immediate Release: September 28, 2020

Malicious Wounding on 12th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a malicious wounding on 12th Street tonight.

On September 27, 2020 at 11:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1500-block of 12th Street for a report of shots fired. One individual suffered a non-life threatening gun shot wound in the ankle and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital. Information on the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

For Immediate Release: September 27, 2020

Malicious Wounding on Fillmore Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a malicious wounding on Fillmore Street tonight.

On September 26, 2020 at 10:10 p.m., two individuals arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Based on information from the victims, officers identified the location of the shooting as the 1100-block of Fillmore Street. Information on the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.