UPDATE: Police release name of driver killed in Lynchburg accident

| By

UPDATE FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE: The deceased has been identified as Trent Westray, 18, of High Point, North Carolina.

PREVIOUS: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal single vehicle crash on Carroll Avenue tonight. On September 12, 2019, at approximately 9:24 p.m., Lynchburg Police Department officers and members of the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2300-block of Carroll Avenue near Scaremare. Lynchburg Fire Department medics immediately rendered emergency care, however, an 18-year-old male passenger succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver and three other passengers suffered minor injuries.This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.